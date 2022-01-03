Mehbooba writes to Home Minister for release of Srinagar youth

Srinagar: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti Monday wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah to ensure the release of Srinagar youth who was under NIA custody.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a party function at PDP headquarters, she said that she had written to the Home Minister after the family members of Arsalan Feroz, who has been detained by the NIA, came to meet her and pleaded about his innocence.