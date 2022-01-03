Mehbooba writes to Home Minister for release of Srinagar youth

Srinagar: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti Monday wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah to ensure the release of Srinagar youth who was under NIA custody.
Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a party function at PDP headquarters, she said that she had written to the Home Minister after the family members of Arsalan Feroz, who has been detained by the NIA, came to meet her and pleaded about his innocence.
Mufti said that she does not know why NIA arrested him even after the family handed him over to the agency.
“NIA is claiming that he is a TRF operative, but the family says otherwise,” she said.
Mufti said that since Police had no jurisdiction over the NIA and the probe agency directly falls under the Home Ministry, she would write to the ministry about it.
“There is no FIR lodged against Arsalan in the past or present. I will write to the Home Minister to ensure his release as his family is in trauma,” she said. KNS