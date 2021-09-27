Mehbooba writes to media bodies, says Kashmiri journalists ‘harassed’

It said that in a democratic set up, a free and independent press was crucial for government institutions to function in a transparent manner with due accountability. “We have witnessed the manner in which fundamental rights like freedom of speech and expression enshrined in the Indian constitution have increasingly come under attack,” she wrote.

Saying there was harassment of journalist fraternity in Kashmir, Mufti in the letter said that “unwarranted harassment of journalists has become a norm and this policy has been implemented by raiding their homes, summoning and interrogating them on frivolous grounds like innocuous tweets, conducting background checks of journalists and their family members by CID, withdrawal of benefits including accommodation of senior journalists, seizure of mobile phones, laptops, confiscating passports, and ATM”.

The letter sheds light on the fact that 23 journalists had been put on the Exit Control List (ECL). “Even students who bag scholarships in prestigious colleges and top universities of the world are not allowed to go and study there. Recently, a student was de-boarded from a plane, arrested and subsequently released,” the letter read. It said that a sizable number of journalists were either threatened or charged with sections under UAPA or sedition law simply because their reportage on J&K did not cater to the public relation stunts of the ruling dispensation. “Reporting truth to power is being criminalised with every passing day,” Mufti wrote.

She said that the journalists working and reporting in J&K were amongst “the bravest in the world, especially at a time when a large section of the Indian media had become a propaganda extension of the Centre”.