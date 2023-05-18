Members of Kashmir Road Safety Foundation, White Globe call on LG

Srinagar: Members of Kashmir Road Safety Foundation and White Globe NGO called on the Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha, at Raj Bhawan Srinagar here on Wednesday.

The agenda of the meeting was youth engagement, road safety clubs, road safety awareness, skill development centers, youth engagement in Dal Lake, specially-abled schools, tourism promotion and better healthcare facilities for the local population of Kashmir.

LG Sinha appreciated both NGOs for the work done for youth engagement and social development.