Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign culminates in Budgam

Budgam: The Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign held under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations culminated today in Budgam.

On the concluding ceremony, the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Budgam, Akshay Labroo flagged off an Amrit Kalash Yatra with representatives from all blocks and municipal committees of the district towards SKICC Srinagar, where from they will move towards national capital Delhi to participate in creation of “Amrit Vatika’ near the National War Memorial.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC paid rich tributes to the veers of the nation and highlighted the importance of remembering them for their selfless services and sacrifices for the nation.

While paying glowing tributes to the martyrs, he emphasised on taking their mission ahead with utmost dedication and honesty.

While honouring the selfless services being made by the jawans of army, police and other paramilitary forces, the DC appealed to officials of all civil departments to make a commitment that they too will ensure prompt delivery of public services and serve people to the utmost public satisfaction.

DC appreciated huge public participation in the Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign witnessed across the district and urged youth and civil representatives of the district to make their best presentation in Delhi.

Speaking on the occasion, SSP Budgam, Al Tahir Gillani said that today we mark the culmination of month-long celebrations of various events organised for honouring sacrifices of our martyrs.

SSP said that to respect these sacrifices, citizens must inculcate a sense of patriotism, work hard to let brotherhood and harmony prevail and make better living conditions for each other in our society.