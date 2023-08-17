MERI MAATI MERA DESH | JKAP 14 Bn organises Tiranga rally at Manasbal

Ganderbal: Under the banner of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and as part of 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign DySP Adjutant JKAP-14th Bn today flagged-off the 'Tiranga rally' from JKAP-14th Bn APC Manasbal.

The rally saw an overwhelming participation o f Police Personnel of JKAP-14th Bn, students from Sainik School Manasbal and general public.

The rally passed through Chak, Chak Yungoora, Malpora and other adjoining areas in the vicinity and culminated at JKAP 14th Bn. Headquarters APC Manasbal peacefully.