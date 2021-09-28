Meritorious scholarship of over 13.47 lakh sanctioned for 202 wards of serving police personnel

Srinagar: Meritorious scholarship of over 13.47 lakh were sanctioned for 202 wards of serving police personnel in Jammu and Kashmir.

A police spokesman said uUnder the initiative of police headquarters to provide financial assistance to the wards of police personnel excelling in academics, the Director-General of Police Dilbag Singh has sanctioned meritorious scholarship in favour of 202 wards of serving police personnel vide order of PHQ.

Under this order, the Director-General of Police has sanctioned over Rs 13.47 lakh in favour of 202 wards of serving police personnel who have secured 80 percent nd above marks in the Annual examination of Class 12th during the Academic Session 2020-21 out of Central Police Welfare Fund.