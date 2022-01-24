MeT forecasts dry weather till Chilai Kalan end

Srinagar: After 72 hours of intermittent rains and snowfall across Jammu and Kashmir, weather conditions improved on Monday leading to rise in maximum temperatures by several degrees.
Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded a maximum temperature of 8.4 degrees Celsius on Monday against 6.4 degrees Celsius a day before.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast fair weather till the month end.
An official of the IMD said the weather has started to improve in J&K and Ladakh is likely to stay dry till the month end, which also marks the end of 40-day harshest winter period of Chilai Kalan.
Qazigund, Pahalgam and Kokernag recorded maximum temperatures of 5, 3.9 and 4.5 degrees Celsius.
Gulmarg recorded 0.4 degrees Celsius as the day’s maximum temperature. Previous day maximum stood at minus 1.5 degrees Celsius at the station.
Kupwara recorded an increase in mercury by over 5 degrees and recorded a maximum temperature of 10.9 degrees Celsius against 5.3 degrees Celsius on Sunday.
Considerable improvement in temperatures was also recorded in Jammu region on Monday.
Jammu city recorded 16.9 degrees Celsius as the day’s maximum temperature compared to 13.7 degrees Celsius the day before.
Though Banihal recorded a maximum temperature of 5 degrees Celsius against 2.7 degrees Celsius the previous day, it remained 5.5 degrees below the normal.
Batote saw an improvement in temperature by over a degree at 4.7 degrees Celsius, it continued to remain below the normal with a margin of 6.3 degrees.
Bhaderwah and Katra recorded the day’s high temperatures at 6.3 and 11.8 degrees Celsius.