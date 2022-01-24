MeT forecasts dry weather till Chilai Kalan end

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast fair weather till the month end.

An official of the IMD said the weather has started to improve in J&K and Ladakh is likely to stay dry till the month end, which also marks the end of 40-day harshest winter period of Chilai Kalan.

Qazigund, Pahalgam and Kokernag recorded maximum temperatures of 5, 3.9 and 4.5 degrees Celsius.

Gulmarg recorded 0.4 degrees Celsius as the day’s maximum temperature. Previous day maximum stood at minus 1.5 degrees Celsius at the station.