MeT passes buck on faulty automatic weather systems

Srinagar: The Meteorological department (MeT) Tuesday said that the newly-constructed buildings at Government Medical College (GMC) Anantnag and Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Bandipora were responsible for adversely affecting the functioning of its weather and rain gauge systems at these places.

Greater Kashmir, in a story published on Tuesday, had highlighted various faulty Automatic Weather Systems (AWS) across Jammu and Kashmir.

An official of the IMD’s Srinagar Centre said that due to non-availability of a few sensors, some AWS were not fully functional.

The MeT official said that the AWS near Anantnag town was established at Agriculture Farm Dialgam but the land had been taken by the Government Medical College and needed some dislocation from the present side due to new constructions.