MeT passes buck on faulty automatic weather systems

Srinagar: The Meteorological department (MeT) Tuesday said that the newly-constructed buildings at Government Medical College (GMC) Anantnag and Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Bandipora were responsible for adversely affecting the functioning of its weather and rain gauge systems at these places.
Greater Kashmir, in a story published on Tuesday, had highlighted various faulty Automatic Weather Systems (AWS) across Jammu and Kashmir.
An official of the IMD’s Srinagar Centre said that due to non-availability of a few sensors, some AWS were not fully functional.
The MeT official said that the AWS near Anantnag town was established at Agriculture Farm Dialgam but the land had been taken by the Government Medical College and needed some dislocation from the present side due to new constructions.
The official said that a new building had also been constructed near Automatic Rain Gauge (ARG) Bandipora by the concerned KVK “which vitiated exposure conditions and thus rainfall is not correctly recorded there”.
The official said that in Anantnag district, three AWS were installed at Sheshnag cave shrine and Chandanwari only during the Amarnath yatra period and were not functional during the rest of the year.
A cursory look at the IMD website suggests that no temperature data was being displayed at Kawa AWS in Jammu while Baramulla and Bandipora AWS were always showing 0 mm rainfall, even when both districts recorded good rainfall.
The IMD readings also suggest that Kongdoori station at Gulmarg shows faulty readings while Chatha AMFU in Jammu has not been recording any weather phenomenon for the past few months.
Despite good rainfall in Shopian, the readings for the district on the IMD website also show 0 mm rainfall.
Despite the fact that the entire district received heavy rains, the total rainfall recorded barely touched 5 mm.
Similarly, Tral ARG always shows 0 mm recorded rainfall while only three readings by Kathua ARG during a period of 24 days can be seen on the website even when it rained heavily in the region.