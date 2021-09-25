MeT predicts 2-day wet spell from Monday

Srinagar: Parts of Kashmir on Saturday received a light to moderate rainfall , while the Meteorological Department has predicted a two-day wet spell from September 27.
MeT officials said that a Western Disturbance (WD) approaching Jammu and Kashmir was likely to result in a wet spell early next week.
“We are expecting a spell of rainfall between September 27 and 28. Later weather will remain mostly cloudy till October 1 ,” said Deputy Director MeT, Mukhtar Ahmad
Mukhtar said during the first week of October, another WD will hit Jammu and Kashmir resulting in more rainfall. “There are chances that weather will remain mostly wet during the first week of October,” Mukhtar said.
Meanwhile, reports received from Kangan in Ganderbal said gusty winds caused damage to buildings, especially roof tops. As per MeT data, summer capital Srinagar on Saturday recorded 28.4 degrees Celsius while ski-resort Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded 20 degrees Celsius. Qazigund recorded 29 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 24.2 degree Celsius, Kupwara 30.7 degrees Celsius, Kokernag 27.3 degrees Celsius and Anantnag 27.3 degrees Celsius .