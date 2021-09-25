MeT predicts 2-day wet spell from Monday

Srinagar: Parts of Kashmir on Saturday received a light to moderate rainfall , while the Meteorological Department has predicted a two-day wet spell from September 27.

MeT officials said that a Western Disturbance (WD) approaching Jammu and Kashmir was likely to result in a wet spell early next week.

“We are expecting a spell of rainfall between September 27 and 28. Later weather will remain mostly cloudy till October 1 ,” said Deputy Director MeT, Mukhtar Ahmad