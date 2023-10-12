MeT predicts 4-day wet spell from Saturday

Srinagar: Widespread intermittent light to moderate rains in the plains and rains and snowfall in the higher reaches are likely from Saturday for four days, the Meteorological Department (MeT) here said and predicted further dip in temperatures across J&K.
“Widespread intermittent light to moderate rain in the plains and rain and snowfall in the higher reaches is likely with a chance of 75 percent from October 14 to 18 in Jammu and Kashmir,” the MeT officials here said. “The weather vagaries can cause a significant drop in temperature.”
The MeT said that the dry spell could disrupt traffic movement at roads connecting the border towns with respective district headquarters.
“The inclement weather may also cause temporary disruption of transportation, especially at vulnerable places like Zojila Pass, Mughal Road, Sinthan Top, Sadna Top, and other higher reaches of Kashmir,” officials said.
They also urged the farmers to postpone harvesting of crops from October 14 to 18 given the possible inclement weather conditions.
The MeT officials said that the weather might turn partly cloudy and cloudy towards Friday evening, with the possibility of rain or snow over the higher reaches towards night at scattered places in J&K.
On Thursday, the weather was mainly clear, with bright sun appearing in J&K.
Srinagar recorded a low of 8.2 degrees Celsius on Thursday; the tourist hot spot of Pahalgam in south Kashmir recorded 3.5 degrees Celsius; the picnic spot of Kokernag 8.1 degrees Celsius and the ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir 5.6 degrees Celsius, the MeT office said.
J&K witnessed a sudden drop in temperature as fresh snowfall and rain occurred in various parts of the region on Tuesday.
The Sonamarg-Zojila Road, which connects Srinagar with Leh, was closed due to heavy snow accumulation at the Zojila pass.
The weather also affected the normal life in the plains of Kashmir.
A group of about 40 Army personnel from the High-Altitude Warfare School (HAWS) and the Army Adventure Wing of the Indian Army were caught in an avalanche while undergoing routine training activities at Mount Kun in Ladakh.
Four of them were buried under the snow, and one of them succumbed to his injuries.
The rescue operation is still underway to find the other three missing soldiers.
Last month, Gulmarg tourist destinations received its first snowfall of the season.
This time, the upper reaches of Gulmarg and Kupwara received 2 to 4 inches of fresh snow.