MeT predicts 4-day wet spell from Saturday

Srinagar: Widespread intermittent light to moderate rains in the plains and rains and snowfall in the higher reaches are likely from Saturday for four days, the Meteorological Department (MeT) here said and predicted further dip in temperatures across J&K.

“Widespread intermittent light to moderate rain in the plains and rain and snowfall in the higher reaches is likely with a chance of 75 percent from October 14 to 18 in Jammu and Kashmir,” the MeT officials here said. “The weather vagaries can cause a significant drop in temperature.”

The MeT said that the dry spell could disrupt traffic movement at roads connecting the border towns with respective district headquarters.

“The inclement weather may also cause temporary disruption of transportation, especially at vulnerable places like Zojila Pass, Mughal Road, Sinthan Top, Sadna Top, and other higher reaches of Kashmir,” officials said.