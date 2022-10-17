Kashmir

MeT predicts clear to partly cloudy sky

Shikaras are seen rowing in world famous Dal Lake amid overcast and light showers in Srinagar. [Representational Image]
Shikaras are seen rowing in world famous Dal Lake amid overcast and light showers in Srinagar. [Representational Image] File: Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
IANS

Srinagar: The Meteorological (MeT) department Monday forecast mainly clear to partly cloudy sky in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours. “Mainly clear to partly cloudy sky is likely in J&K during the next 24 hours,” an official of the MeT department said.

Meanwhile, Srinagar recorded 7.4 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 2.6, and Gulmarg 4 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature this morning.

Drass town in Ladakh region had minus 1.5 degrees, Kargil 1.6, and Leh minus 0.4, while. Jammu registered 18 degrees, Katra 16.8, Batote 10.3, Banihal 7.4, and Bhaderwah 8.1 degrees.

Related Stories

No stories found.
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com