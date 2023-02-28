MeT predicts intermittent moderate snow, rain

Srinagar: Stating that surface transportation may get affected, the Meteorological Department Tuesday predicted intermittent light to moderate snowfall and rain in J&K from Tuesday evening.

MeT officials here said that intermittent light to moderate snowfall and rain (thunderstorms with rain in Jammu region) was expected at most places of J&K with main activity on February 28 (evening) to March 1.

They said that weather was expected during March 3 to 7. “The weather system may affect surface transportation over major passes like Srinagar-Jammu Highway, Sinthan Top, and Sadhna Top during March 1 to March 2,” officials said.

The MeT officials said that Srinagar recorded a low of 4 degrees Celsius against 4.2 degrees Celsius the previous night and 2.5 degrees Celsius above normal. They said Qazigund recorded a low of 1.8 degrees Celsius against 1.5 degrees Celsius the previous night and 1.4 degrees Celsius above normal.