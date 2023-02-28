MeT predicts intermittent moderate snow, rain

Srinagar: Stating that surface transportation may get affected, the Meteorological Department Tuesday predicted intermittent light to moderate snowfall and rain in J&K from Tuesday evening.
MeT officials here said that intermittent light to moderate snowfall and rain (thunderstorms with rain in Jammu region) was expected at most places of J&K with main activity on February 28 (evening) to March 1.
They said that weather was expected during March 3 to 7. “The weather system may affect surface transportation over major passes like Srinagar-Jammu Highway, Sinthan Top, and Sadhna Top during March 1 to March 2,” officials said.
The MeT officials said that Srinagar recorded a low of 4 degrees Celsius against 4.2 degrees Celsius the previous night and 2.5 degrees Celsius above normal. They said Qazigund recorded a low of 1.8 degrees Celsius against 1.5 degrees Celsius the previous night and 1.4 degrees Celsius above normal.
The MeT officials said Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 1.2 degrees Celsius against minus 0.9 degrees Celsius the previous night and 2.3 degree Celsius above normal.
They said Kokernag recorded a low of 3 degrees Celsius against 2.4 degrees Celsius the previous night and 2.9 degrees Celsius above normal.
The MeT officials said that Gulmarg ski resort recorded a low of minus 3 degrees Celsius against minus 2.5 degrees Celsius the previous night and 2.8 degrees Celsius above normal.
They said in Kupwara town, the mercury settled at 2.8 degrees Celsius against 3.1 degrees Celsius the previous night and 2.8 degrees Celsius above normal. The MeT officials said Jammu recorded a low of 13.1 degrees Celsius against 15.1 degrees Celsius the previous night and 1.5 degrees Celsius above normal.
Ladakh’s Leh recorded a low of minus 6.4 degrees Celsius and Kargil 5.2 degrees Celsius. Avalanche Warning for Ganderbal
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) issued a ‘low’ danger level avalanche warning over higher reaches of Ganderbal district for next 24 hours.
The DMA said that a ‘low’ danger level avalanche was likely to occur above 2500 metres above the sea level in the district. People living in these areas have been in the meantime advised to take precautions and avoid venturing in the avalanche prone areas till further orders.