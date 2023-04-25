MeT predicts rain, snowfall in higher reaches from today

Srinagar: Amid forecast of generally cloudy weather with possibility of intermittent light rains from April 26, night temperature recorded a rise on Tuesday.

A Meteorological Department (MeT) official said that there was a possibility of rain and snow over the upper reaches at some places from Wednesday.

“From April 26 to 28, weather is expected to be generally cloudy with possibility of intermittent light rain with thunder and lightning and light snowfall over higher reaches of central and north, and northwestern parts of Kashmir at many places with peak intensity on April 27 and moderate intensity rainfall at few places,” he said.

The MeT official said that strong gusty wind towards late afternoon and evening with possibility of hailstorm could not be ruled out during the period.