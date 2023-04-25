MeT predicts rain, snowfall in higher reaches from today

Srinagar: Amid forecast of generally cloudy weather with possibility of intermittent light rains from April 26, night temperature recorded a rise on Tuesday.
A Meteorological Department (MeT) official said that there was a possibility of rain and snow over the upper reaches at some places from Wednesday.
“From April 26 to 28, weather is expected to be generally cloudy with possibility of intermittent light rain with thunder and lightning and light snowfall over higher reaches of central and north, and northwestern parts of Kashmir at many places with peak intensity on April 27 and moderate intensity rainfall at few places,” he said.
The MeT official said that strong gusty wind towards late afternoon and evening with possibility of hailstorm could not be ruled out during the period.
“From April 29 to 30, generally cloudy weather with light rain is expected at a few places for a short period,” he said. “There is no forecast of major rain and snowfall till the end of April.”
The MeT official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 8.3 degrees Celsius against 5.1 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 0.6 degrees Celsius below normal.
He said Qazigund recorded a low of 4.8 degrees Celsius against 3.6 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 2.7 degrees Celsius below normal.
The MeT official said Pahalgam recorded a low of 1.6 degrees Celsius against 0.5 degrees Celsius on previous night and it was 2.4 degrees Celsius below normal.
He said Kokernag recorded a low of 6.2 degrees Celsius, same as Monday and it was 0.4 degrees Celsius.
The MeT official said Gulmarg recorded a low of 4.6 degrees Celsius against 3.2 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 1.3 degrees Celsius above normal.
He said that the mercury in Kupwara town settled at 3.2 degrees Celsius against 3.7 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 4.4 degrees Celsius below normal.
The MeT official said Jammu recorded a low of 20.6 degrees Celsius against 17.6 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 0.4 degrees Celsius below normal.
He said Banihal recorded a low of 7.8 degrees Celsius below normal by 1.6 degrees Celsius, Batote 10.7 degrees Celsius, below normal by 1.3 degrees Celsius, Katra 16.1 degrees Celsius, 2 degrees Celsius below normal, and Bhaderwah 7.9 degrees Celsius, 0.5 degrees Celsius below normal.
The MeT official said that in Ladakh, Leh recorded a low of minus 1.2 degrees Celsius and Kargil 3.1 degrees Celsius.