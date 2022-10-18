MeT predicts rains, snow in J&K

Srinagar: The Meteorological Department Tuesday predicted light to moderate rains in plains and snowfall in the upper reaches of J&K during the next 24 hours.

The authorities also closed Mughal Road as a precautionary measure in the backdrop of fresh snowfall at Pir Ki Gali.

“There is a possibility of scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rain in plains and snow in the upper reaches during the next 24 hours in J&K,” MeT officials said here.

“There will be a gradual improvement in weather from October 20 late afternoon,” they said. “There’s no forecast of any major snowfall for next week to 10 days in J&K and Ladakh.”