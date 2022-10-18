MeT predicts rains, snow in J&K

Srinagar: The Meteorological Department Tuesday predicted light to moderate rains in plains and snowfall in the upper reaches of J&K during the next 24 hours.
The authorities also closed Mughal Road as a precautionary measure in the backdrop of fresh snowfall at Pir Ki Gali.
“There is a possibility of scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rain in plains and snow in the upper reaches during the next 24 hours in J&K,” MeT officials said here.
“There will be a gradual improvement in weather from October 20 late afternoon,” they said. “There’s no forecast of any major snowfall for next week to 10 days in J&K and Ladakh.”
Traffic officials said that the Mughal Road remained closed on Tuesday due to snowfall along Pir Ki Gali as a precautionary measure.
They said that the step had been taken keeping in view the safety of passengers travelling on the road.
MeT officials said that Srinagar recorded a low of 7 degrees Celsius against 7.4 degrees Celsius the previous night, 1.9 degrees Celsius above normal.
They said Qazigund recorded a low of 6 degrees Celsius against 5 degrees Celsius the previous four consecutive nights, 1.6 degrees Celsius below normal.
The MeT officials said that in Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 4.5 degrees Celsius against 2.6 degrees Celsius the previous night, 3 degrees Celsius above normal.
Kokernag recorded a low of 6.1 degrees Celsius against 7 degrees Celsius the previous night, 0.2 degrees Celsius above normal.
Gulmarg recorded a low of 2.2 degrees Celsius against 4 degrees Celsius the previous night, 0.7 degrees Celsius below normal.
In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at 5.6 degrees Celsius against 4.7 degrees Celsius the previous night, 1.1 degrees Celsius above normal. Jammu recorded a low of 18.2 degrees Celsius against 18 degrees Celsius the previous night, 0.9 degrees Celsius above normal.