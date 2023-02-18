MeT predicts scattered to fairly widespread light rain, snow

Srinagar: While the temperatures across Kashmir recorded an upward trend, Meteorological Department has predicted scattered fairly widespread rains/snow in Union Territory for two days from Sunday.
“There are likely chances of fairly widespread light rains/snowfall in UT for two days from Sunday,” MeT officials said adding that there is no forecast of any heavy spell.
They said that temperatures are also recorded upward trend across J&K during the last 24 hours. They said mercury in Pahalgam record was sub-zero.
MeT officials said that Srinagar recorded a low of 2.9°C against the previous night’s 2.8°C and today’s minimum temperature was above normal by 2.8°C for the summer capital.
They said Qazigund recorded a low of 1.8°C against 1.8°C on the previous night and it was 1.5°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.
The officials said that Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 1.4°C against minus 0.9°C on the previous night and it was 3.0°C above normal at the tourist resort.
Kokernag, they said, recorded a low of 1.9°C against 0.6°C on the previous night and it was 2.8°C above normal for the place.
Ski-resort of Gulmarg recorded a low of 0.2°C, the same as on the previous night and it was 7.0°C above normal at the skiing resort.
The mercury in Kupwara town of north Kashmir they said settled at 1.2°C against 0.6°C on the previous night and it was 1.4°C above normal. They said Jammu recorded a low of 11.3°C against 12.9°C on the previous night. It was 0.8°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital.
In Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil recorded a low of minus 3.5°C and minus 7.8°C respectively, the official said.