MeT predicts scattered to fairly widespread light rain, snow

Srinagar: While the temperatures across Kashmir recorded an upward trend, Meteorological Department has predicted scattered fairly widespread rains/snow in Union Territory for two days from Sunday.

“There are likely chances of fairly widespread light rains/snowfall in UT for two days from Sunday,” MeT officials said adding that there is no forecast of any heavy spell.

They said that temperatures are also recorded upward trend across J&K during the last 24 hours. They said mercury in Pahalgam record was sub-zero.