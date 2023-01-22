MeT predicts snow, rain in next 24 hours

Srinagar: While the night temperatures across J&K recorded an increase, the Meteorological Department Sunday predicted snow and rains during next 24 hours. The department predicted a spell of enhanced snow and rains for two consecutive days from Tuesday.
“Light to moderate snow and rain is expected during next 24 hours,” the MeT officials said. “Moderate snow (rain in Jammu) and moderate to heavy snow over middle and higher reaches (60 percent chance) is expected in J&K from January 24 to 25.”
They said that on January 26, light rain in Jammu region and light snow in Kashmir (60 percent chance) was expected.
“Overall, the weather is very likely to remain erratic with cloudy, intermittent rain and snow till January 29 in entire J&K,” the MeT officials said.
They said that during the past 24 hours, Srinagar received 0.6 mm rain, Qazigund 5 cm, Pahalgam 7.3 cm, Kokernag 1.5 cm, Gulmarg 4 cm, Batote 3 mm and Bhaderwah 2.6 mm. The MeT officials said that Srinagar recorded a low of 1 degree Celsius against last night’s 0.2 degrees Celsius, 3.3 degrees Celsius above normal.
They said Qazigund recorded a low of 0.2 degrees Celsius against the previous night’s minus 0.4 degrees Celsius, 4.1 degrees Celsius above normal.
The MeT officials said Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 6.3 degrees Celsius against minus 0.4 degrees Celsius the previous night, 4.1 degrees Celsius above normal. They said Kokernag recorded a low of minus 1.9 degrees Celsius against minus 3.9 degrees Celsius the previous night, 1.5 degrees Celsius above normal.
The MeT officials said Gumarg ski-resort recorded a low of minus 6.8 degrees Celsius against minus 8.4 degrees Celsius the previous night, 1.4 degrees Celsius above normal.
They said the mercury in Kupwara settled at minus 0.5 degrees Celsius against minus 2.8 degrees Celsius the previous night, 2.4 degrees Celsius above normal. The MeT officials said Jammu recorded a low of 7.1 degrees Celsius against 6.1 degrees Celsius the previous night, 0.1 degree Celsius above normal.
They said that in Ladakh region, Leh recorded a low of minus 15 degrees Celsius and Kargil minus 13.7 degrees Celsius.