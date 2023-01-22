MeT predicts snow, rain in next 24 hours

Srinagar: While the night temperatures across J&K recorded an increase, the Meteorological Department Sunday predicted snow and rains during next 24 hours. The department predicted a spell of enhanced snow and rains for two consecutive days from Tuesday.

“Light to moderate snow and rain is expected during next 24 hours,” the MeT officials said. “Moderate snow (rain in Jammu) and moderate to heavy snow over middle and higher reaches (60 percent chance) is expected in J&K from January 24 to 25.”

They said that on January 26, light rain in Jammu region and light snow in Kashmir (60 percent chance) was expected.