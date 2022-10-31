MeT predicts snowfall in upper reaches

Srinagar: Meteorological Department on Monday predicted rains in plains and snowfall at upper reaches during the night, however, ruled out possibility of heavy snowfall till November 5.
Director MeT Department Sonam Lotus said: “As per today's conditions, from 31st October night -1st November, there is possibility of light to moderate rain/ snowfall (over middle & higher reaches) of J&K and less chance of rain in plains of Jammu,” he said adding that from 2-4 November partly to generally cloudy weather is expected with possibility of light rain and snowfall at isolated places.
“From 5-8th November, widespread light to moderate rain/snowfall on middle and higher reaches is expected,” he said, adding, “there is no forecast of heavy snowfall till November 5 forecast confidence upto75%).”
He reiterated that there will be fall in maximum temperature and as such days will be “colder”.
MeT officials said Srinagar recorded a low of 3.9°C against 4.2°C on the previous night. They said temperature was 1.1°C above normal for the summer capital during this time of the year.
They said Qazigund recorded a low of 2.2°C, same as on the previous night. They said temperature was below 0.4°C than the normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.
In Pahalgam, they said, the mercury settled at 1.1°C against minus 0.4°C on the previous night and it was 1.4°C above normal for the south Kashmir resort.
Ski resort of Gulmarg in Baramulla, they said, recorded a low of 2.5°C against 1.6°C on the previous night and it was 0.8°C above normal.
Kokernag recorded a low of 5.1°C against 5.6°C on the previous night and it was 0.8°C above normal for the place, he said.
In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at 3.8°C against 1.6°C on the previous night, the official said. It was 1.4°C above normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.
Jammu recorded a low of 16.8°C against 16.1°C on the previous night. It was 0.9°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, they said.