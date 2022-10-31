MeT predicts snowfall in upper reaches

Srinagar: Meteorological Department on Monday predicted rains in plains and snowfall at upper reaches during the night, however, ruled out possibility of heavy snowfall till November 5.

Director MeT Department Sonam Lotus said: “As per today's conditions, from 31st October night -1st November, there is possibility of light to moderate rain/ snowfall (over middle & higher reaches) of J&K and less chance of rain in plains of Jammu,” he said adding that from 2-4 November partly to generally cloudy weather is expected with possibility of light rain and snowfall at isolated places.

“From 5-8th November, widespread light to moderate rain/snowfall on middle and higher reaches is expected,” he said, adding, “there is no forecast of heavy snowfall till November 5 forecast confidence upto75%).”