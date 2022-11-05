MeT predicts widespread rains, snow in higher reaches

Srinagar: Light to moderate rains on Saturday lashed parts of Kashmir while the Meteorological Department predicted widespread precipitation and snowfall in the higher reaches of Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

“Since Saturday afternoon there were light rains at some places in Kashmir,” MeT officials said.

They said that they expect widespread rain and snowfall in J&K during the next 24 hours. MeT officials said that the temperatures were expected to fall significantly and moderate snowfall of 2-3 feet over higher reaches on November 6 and 7.

They said that on November 6 and 7, moderate rain and snow in the higher reaches were likely to occur at most places of J&K.

“Plains of Kashmir, mainly south Kashmir is likely to receive 2 to 3 inches of snowfall from November 6 and 7,” they said. “Heavy snowfall of 2 to 3 feet is likely in the higher reaches.”

The officials said snowfall and low temperature may lead to temporary disruption of surface transport, mainly over Zojila, Srinagar-Jammu Highway, Sinthan Top, and Mughal Road from November 6 to 7. They said that the snowfall might damage the orchards.