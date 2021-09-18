Metro rail Srinagar, Jammu awaits funding from GoI

“Once all the departments comment on it, it will be sent to the PMO and the cabinet will approve it. After it is approved, we will start the tendering process,” he had said.

According to the DPR, the metro rail projects in these twin cities – Srinagar and Jammu - are pegged to cost over Rs 9000 crore and are expected to complete by 2024 once approved by the concerned bodies.

“The railway consultancy firm RITES has submitted the final detailed project reports for the projects expected to be completed by the end of 2024. Once the projects are completed, Srinagar and Jammu will become the first two non-major cities in the country to have the rapid transport network functional,” the officials said.

In DPR, a low-cost elevated light rail transit system is proposed to run 17 hours a day round the year in Jammu, whereas in Srinagar it will run 17 hours daily during summers and 14 hours daily for winters. Due to the hilly area, only an elevated light rail system is feasible hence, no underground tunnels would be built.

According to J&K government officials, Jammu Light Metro Rail will have a 23-kilometer length with 22 stations between Bantalab and Bari Brahmana, whereas Srinagar light rail system will have a 25-kilometre length which includes 12.5-kilometer length from Indira Nagar to HMT junction and 12.5-kilometer length from Hazuri Bagh to Osmanabad with 24 stations (12 stations on each corridor).

The elevated metro system would not only facilitate people but also have a positive impact on the economy and the quality of life.

The metro coaches would be modern, lightweight and made from stainless steel and aluminum, with an air-conditioning system.