MG Motor India launches Astor in Srinagar

Srinagar: Arise Autoz Pvt Ltd MG Dealer J&K today organized the launch of MG Astor at Hyderpora Srinagar. The car was unveiled by Prof Saleem Wani HoD Urology SKIMS Soura in presence of the company Managing Directors Sajad Ahmad Beigh, Omar Ismaiel Beigh and General Manager Owais Ahmad Bhatt

According to a press note, on September 15, MG Motor India unveiled MG Astor, India’s first SUV with personal AI assistant and first-in-segment Autonomous (Level 2) technology. Astor is based on the MG’s successful global platform, ZS.

Based on MG’s design philosophy of emotional dynamism, Astor’s contemporary style will connect with consumers. It has a prominent bold celestial grille that makes a solid on-road impression.

The much-awaited mid-size MG Astor will be on display at MG showrooms from today and bookings will start soon thereafter.

Rajeev Chaba, President and MD, MG Motor India, said, “We have introduced several industry-firsts with our SUVs to the Indian automotive market. This time we have Autonomous (Level 2), MG Astor, with a personal AI assistant. With its elegant exteriors, luxurious interiors, and futuristic technology, we believe that Astor is a desirable package that will strike a chord with the customers.” Astor has 80 plus internet features residing on MG i-SMART technology.