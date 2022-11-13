Mian Altaf lays foundation stone of Dar-ul-Uloom at Kangan

Kangan: Former Minister and Sajada Nasheen Darbar Baba Ji Sahib Larvi, Wangath, Mian Altaf Ahmed, on Sunday laid the foundation stone of Dar-ul-Uloom Hanfia Qamalia at Ramwari area of tehsil Gund in Kangan.

Speaking on the occasion, Mian Altaf, advised the management of the Dar-ul-Uloom to make the center a hub of Islamic knowledge.

Various other ulemas including Imam Jamia Masjid Shareef Gund Khurshid Ahmad, Moulan Aijaz Qadri, Moulana Mohammad Ashraf, and Moulan Asif Qadri also spoke on the occasion.