Kashmir

Mian Altaf lays foundation stone of Dar-ul-Uloom at Kangan

Special arrangement
Irfan Raina
Irfan Raina

Kangan:  Former Minister and Sajada Nasheen Darbar Baba Ji Sahib Larvi, Wangath, Mian Altaf Ahmed, on Sunday laid the foundation stone of Dar-ul-Uloom Hanfia Qamalia at Ramwari area of tehsil Gund in Kangan.

Speaking on the occasion, Mian Altaf, advised the management of the Dar-ul-Uloom to make the center a hub of Islamic knowledge.

Various other ulemas including Imam Jamia Masjid Shareef Gund Khurshid Ahmad, Moulan Aijaz Qadri, Moulana Mohammad Ashraf, and Moulan Asif Qadri also spoke on the occasion.

