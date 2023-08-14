Mian Bashir Ahmad Larvi remembered on 2nd death anniversary

Kangan: Renowned religious personality and veteran Gujjar leader Mian Bashir Ahmad Larvi was remembered on his second death anniversary on Monday.

Mian Bashir Ahmed Larvi also known as Baba Sahib passed away on August 14, 2021 at the age of 95 at his residence in Wangath Kangan.

Thousands of people from different parts of Jammu and Kashmir including Poonch, Rajouri, Kishtwar, Doda, Jammu and Kashmir reached Baba Nagri Wangath Kangan to offer fateha for the departed soul. On the occasion special prayers were led by Sajada Nasheen Darbar Babi Ji Sahab Larvi Mian Altaf Ahmed.

Various speakers including Ulemas on the occasion recalled the contribution of Mian Bashir Ahmed Larvi in the field of social service, literature , sufism and spirituality. Mian Bashir Ahmed Larvi was widely respected and prominently followed across the Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of country and across for his religious and spiritual teachings.