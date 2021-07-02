MianAltaf seeks job preferences for locals in Zojila tunnel work

Srinagar: Senior National conference leader and former MLA KanganMianAltaf Ahmed has sought job preferences for work in the Zojila tunnel construction.

In a statement issued, MianAltaf said that the construction companies should provide job opportunities to locals in construction of the Zojila tunnel. "Locals of the area are mostly poor and dependent on the tourism activities to earn their livelihood. The construction companies and the contractor should ensure that local unemployed youth are given preferences and engaged in the project as skilled and unskilled workers wherever required," he said.

MianAltaf said that the locals deserve to be given preferences for working in the construction work. MianAltaf said it has been a long demand from local population across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh region to have all weather connectivity. He said with the construction of Z Morh and Zojila tunnels there will be a boost in social and economic development.