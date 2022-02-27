'Militant arrested in Anantnag'

Srinagar: A militant of Kashkar-e-Toiba outfit was arrested in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Sunday, Police said.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that it arrested the Lashkar-e-Toiba militant during checking at a checkpoint it had set up in Anantnag.

The statement said that the Police identified the Lashkar miltiant as Shahid Thoker, son of Muhammad Iqbal Thoker of Nossipora Keegam area of Shopian.