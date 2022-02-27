'Militant arrested in Anantnag'

Srinagar: A militant of Kashkar-e-Toiba outfit was arrested in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Sunday, Police said.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that it arrested the Lashkar-e-Toiba militant during checking at a checkpoint it had set up in Anantnag.
The statement said that the Police identified the Lashkar miltiant as Shahid Thoker, son of Muhammad Iqbal Thoker of Nossipora Keegam area of Shopian.
The J&K Police statement said that after conducting his frisking, Police recovered a pistol from his possession.The statement said that Police had already registered a case vide FIR No 14/22 under Section 18, 20 and 38 of the ULAP against Thoker after he joined the Lashkar ranks on February 16, 2022. It said that Thoker was a category C militant operating in Shopian district.