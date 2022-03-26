Mini Marathon for tourism promotion held in Gurez

Srinagar: A run for fun mini marathon was conducted today at Dawar, Gurez by the Army in collaboration with the District Administration and District Youth Services and Sports, Bandipora.
According to a press note, the mini marathon was held with an aim to promote physical fitness and announce the commencement of tourist season in Gurez.
The 12 km mini marathon was flagged off by SDM Gurez and Commanding Officer of the local Army Unit and featured Aakash Nambiar, a bare feet Ultra marathoner hailing from Kerala, who has participated in numerous Ultra marathon and regular marathons in India as well as abroad.
The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from more than 50 runners from the Army, locals, Civil Administration and youth of the valley.
The event marked the beginning of the tourism season in Gurez and the initiatives to promote tourism in Gurez.
Last year an approximate figure of 15,000 tourists visited Gurez due to the relentless initiatives undertaken by the Army and Civil Administration to promote tourism and provide avenues of self employment for the youth through tourism in Gurez, the press note added.