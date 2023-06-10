Minor boy drowns to death in Kralgund

Kupwara: A five year old boy was drowned to death today while taking bath in a nearby Nallah in Hajin village of Kralgund tehsil in north Kashmir's Kupwara District.

Locals said that the incident took place after the boy along with his friends went to Gazi Nallah in Hajin village to take a bath. The locals after listening to the screams launched a rescue operation and shifted him to CHC Kralgund.However, doctors present there declared him dead on arrival.

Meanwhile Station House Officer (SHO) Kralgund Inspector Mohammad Ashraf confirmed to Greater Kashmir about the death of minor due to drowning while taking bath. The deceased has been identified as Syed Fezan (5) son of Syed Aijaz Ahmad resident of Hajin Kralgund.