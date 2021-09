Sopore: A nine-year-old boy drowned while taking a bath in River Jhelum in Maharajpora area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Sunday.

Salman Tariq, son of Tariq Ahmad Bathoo of Maharajpora Sopore drowned in the River Jhelum after venturing into it to take a bath.

The fishermen and Police assisted by locals launched an operation to rescue the minor, however, no trace of the boy was found till late evening.