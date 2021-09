Kupwara: A pall of gloom descended on a Handwara village after a minor girl drowned to death on Thursday.

An official said that 3-year-old Aliya Jan, daughter of Javid Ahmad Bhat of Tulbul Sopore was at her maternal home at Hanga, Handwara when she slipped into a stream.

“She was immediately shifted to District Hospital Handwara where doctors declared her dead on arrival,” he said.