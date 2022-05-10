Minor drowns to death in Kupwara

Kupwara: A minor girl died after drowning in a well at Gulgam area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara on Tuesday evening.
An official said that the minor while playing in the courtyard of Nari Niketan hostel at Gulgam accidently fell into an unattended well resulting her death.
"The bystanders after listening the screams of minor, launched rescue operation. The girl was immediately evacuated to Sub District Hospital (SDH) Kupwara, where doctors declared her as brought dead on arrival," he added.
The deceased girl has been identified as Humaira Gulzar (8) daughter of Gulzar Ahmad Lone resident of Phalmarg Vilgam, at present putting up at Nari Niketan hostel at Gulgam.