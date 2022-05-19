Minor girl kidnapped, raped in Anantnag

The duo were identified as Danish Ahmad Rather and Mukhtar Ahmad Rather both residents of Hassanpora Tavela village of Bijbehara were arrested and are under custody.

A source said the young girl told the railway cops that she was restricted in the railway but for whole night during which Danish raped her.

The railway police booked the accused under rape charges. An official said FIR no 2 of 2022 under sections 376,109,342 IPC, 3/4 POSCO Act and 147 Railway Act was registered and investigations taken up.