Minor girl kidnapped, raped in Anantnag

Anantnag: A minor girl was allegedly kidnapped and later raped in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Wednesday.
An official said while conducting routine track clearance, a team of railway police spotted a girl along with two boys in a railway hut.
“The girl alleged that she was kidnapped by two boys when she was on way home on Tuesday evening, '' he said.
The duo were identified as Danish Ahmad Rather and Mukhtar Ahmad Rather both residents of Hassanpora Tavela village of Bijbehara were arrested and are under custody.
A source said the young girl told the railway cops that she was restricted in the railway but for whole night during which Danish raped her.
The railway police booked the accused under rape charges. An official said FIR no 2 of 2022 under sections 376,109,342 IPC, 3/4 POSCO Act and 147 Railway Act was registered and investigations taken up.
"The victim was handed over to the family members after medico legal formalities, "he said. This is the second such incident in Kashmir n the last 24 hours.
Earlier, on Monday a minor was kidnapped and sexually assaulted in Srinagar.