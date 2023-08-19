Minor girl mauled to death, woman injured in bear attack in Handwara

Kupwara: A minor girl was mauled to death on Saturday evening by a leopard in Nichama village of Handwara in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Saturday.
Locals said that a leopard attacked the girl while she was playing outside her home in Nichama Rajwar.
They said that the wild animal dragged her into the nearby forests.
“Locals and family members after hearing the cries of the girl swung into action and retrieved the girl in critical condition," a local said.
The girl was im mediately evacuated to District Hospital Handwara where doctors declared her dead on arrival.
She has been identified as 6-year-old Subhat, daughter of Abdul Ahad Mir of Nichama, Handwara.
Last year in Rajpora, Rajwar a minor boy was also mauled to death in a leopard attack following which the Wildlife Department laid several traps to capture the wild beasts.
Today's incident has again created panic among the villagers with regard to the safety of their children.
In another incident, a woman was severely injured in a bear attack while working in her kitchen garden at Drangsoo, Mawer village of Handwara.
She was immediately evacuated to New Type Primary Health Centre (NTPHC) Qalamabad for treatment.
However, after primary treatment, she was referred to SMHS Srinagar for specialised treatment.
She has been identified as 39-year-old Rafeeqa Begum, wife of Nazir Ahmad Pir of Drangsoo Mawer.