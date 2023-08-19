Minor girl mauled to death, woman injured in bear attack in Handwara

Kupwara: A minor girl was mauled to death on Saturday evening by a leopard in Nichama village of Handwara in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Saturday.

Locals said that a leopard attacked the girl while she was playing outside her home in Nichama Rajwar.

They said that the wild animal dragged her into the nearby forests.

“Locals and family members after hearing the cries of the girl swung into action and retrieved the girl in critical condition," a local said.

The girl was im mediately evacuated to District Hospital Handwara where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

She has been identified as 6-year-old Subhat, daughter of Abdul Ahad Mir of Nichama, Handwara.