Minor injured in stray dog attack

Baramulla: A minor was seriously injured after stray dogs attacked him at Hanjiveera Payeen Pattan of Baramulla district on Thursday.
The incident evoked protest in the area as locals allege that stray dogs from other areas are being brought in to their area with the result incidents of such nature often occur in the area.
Hadi ali, a five year old boy was attacked by stray dogs on Thursday morning. Some locals who were passing at the time of incident, somehow managed to rescue the boy and shifted him to a nearby hospital where he is being treated for gruesome injury. The incident is second of its nature in the area. Earlier, a month back a boy was attacked by stray dogs resulting in his death.
Soon after the news of injury to the minor boy spread in the area, the locals staged massive protest and accused some municipal councils of nearby areas of bringing stray dogs in trucks and setting them free in the area.
“We have informed several times the authorities that vehicles belonging to nearby Municipal councils unload stray dogs in the area with the result, the stray dog population has increased to manifold. The incidents of frequent attack by these stray dogs on humans is result of that,” said a protester.