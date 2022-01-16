Minor injured in stray dog attack in Sopore village

Sopore: A six-year-old boy was injured after he was attacked by a group of stray dogs at Malpora village of Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Sunday.
A group of stray dogs pounced on a minor boy Usman Mushtaq, son of Mushtaq Ahmad Mir of Dangarpora Sopore at Malpora village of Sopore, leaving him critically injured.
Locals said that the stray dogs dragged the minor and injured him critically.
Locals somehow managed to save him from the dogs and rushed him to Sub District Hospital (SDH), Sopore from where the doctors referred him to Government Medical College (GMC) Baramulla for advance treatment.
They said that the presence of stray dogs in their area hampers the movement of locals.