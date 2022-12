Srinagar: The president of Jammu Kashmir Workers Party Mir, Mir Junaid, met Ambassador of Denmark Svane Freddy to India. They discussed issues of mutual interests of both countries India and Denmark in an hour long interaction.

After the discussion the Denmark ambassador tweeted a photograph with Mir Junaid calling the discussion very interesting. Mir replied with gratitude wishing for more such dialogues in the direction of further deepening the Indo-Denmark relationship.