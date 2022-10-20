Mir Junaid meets visiting Union Ministers of States

Kupwara: Mir Junaid, President of J&K Workers Party, met the Minister of State for Panchayat Raj and Minister of State for Law and Justice .
According to a press note he apprised them of the youth-led developmental plan of Kupwara District, especially one that would involve a symbiotic relationship between the grassroot elected representatives, and the youth of the area.
He pointed how both the administration of developmental work and justice at the grassroots level were fundamental to erasing the cancer of radicalism, and separatism in the valley.
On behalf of the people of the Kupwara district, Mir conveyed his gratitude to the dignitaries, especially for the support and seriousness the present dispensation had shown to the flourishing of grassroots democracy in J&K.
He also impressed upon the ministers- the enthusiasm young men and women had shown in joining the new grassroot led growth and development.
Mir requested the dignitaries that Kashmiri Panchayats should be developed on the Pali Panchayat model, keeping in mind the need for modern infrastructure and sustainable development.
In this regard, he requested that world class carbon neutral infrastructure for Panchayats be built under the Gram Urja Swaraj Programme.