Mir Junaid meets visiting Union Ministers of States

Kupwara: Mir Junaid, President of J&K Workers Party, met the Minister of State for Panchayat Raj and Minister of State for Law and Justice .

According to a press note he apprised them of the youth-led developmental plan of Kupwara District, especially one that would involve a symbiotic relationship between the grassroot elected representatives, and the youth of the area.

He pointed how both the administration of developmental work and justice at the grassroots level were fundamental to erasing the cancer of radicalism, and separatism in the valley.