Miscreants damage farmer’s apple crop in Shopian

Shopian: On Sunday morning, Gulzar Ahmad went to tend to his apple farm, located half a kilometer from his house in quaint Wachuhalan Imamsahab village of south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

As he entered the farm sprawling over 8 kanal, he saw hundreds of apples carpeting the lush green ground.

For a few minutes, Ahmad stood in stunned silence looking at the fallen apple, as he was unable to understand what spurred the sudden fruit drop.

“It was not a windfall as there was no wind or storm the previous night,” Ahmad thought.