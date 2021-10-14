Miscreants damage Wular signage; outrage on social media

Bandipora: The miscreants in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district Thursday damaged the signage overlooking Wular Lake at Wular Vintage Park, triggering outrage among the locals.

As per the witnesses and photographs, the ‘I Love Wular’ signage which was recently installed by the administration in the park and overlooks the vast expenses of Wular Lake - has been damaged.

The synthetic grass, metal signs and lights have been uprooted and defaced. This has left the locals, who visit the park to take a photograph with the signage, embarrassed.