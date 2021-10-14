Miscreants damage Wular signage; outrage on social media
Bandipora: The miscreants in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district Thursday damaged the signage overlooking Wular Lake at Wular Vintage Park, triggering outrage among the locals.
As per the witnesses and photographs, the ‘I Love Wular’ signage which was recently installed by the administration in the park and overlooks the vast expenses of Wular Lake - has been damaged.
The synthetic grass, metal signs and lights have been uprooted and defaced. This has left the locals, who visit the park to take a photograph with the signage, embarrassed.
“The signage had beautified the park and the view of the lake. It is a disgrace that it has been damaged,” said Mudasir Ahmad, a visitor who wanted to take a photograph inside the park with the signage.
Several locals took to social media demanding action against those responsible for the act.
Soon after reports of the damage poured in, a Police team also took stock of the situation by visiting the park located at S K Payeen village of Bandipora.
Meanwhile, locals also expressed their outrage on social media denouncing the act.