Miscreants try to set Bandipora school building ablaze, FIR registered

Soon after the locals noticed the fire, the officials said they rushed to the school building and doused off the flames by breaking inside.

The school officials said that though they were yet to understand the reason of fire, the intention was clear as the surroundings were sprinkled with kerosene and some burning substance was thrown over the attic but the intervention of locals saved the school building.

Police officials at Police Station Pathakoot said that FIR No 37 of 2021 was registered into the case and that the preliminary investigations had suggested that some miscreants tried to set ablaze the building.