Missing Banihal man found dead

Ramban: A Banihal resident working with railway tunnel construction company BCCL in Reasi district and who went missing while going to work on Thursday was found dead in Dugga, Danour area of Reasi Sunday morning.
Reasi police said three suspects were detained for questioning. Family members of deceased Reyaz Ahmed claimed that the deceased was murdered and thrown into gorge.
Report said Reyaz Ahmed Wani (40) son of Gulam Hassan Wani resident Aarrpora Doligam Banihal went missing while going to the worksite tunnel no-13 Dugga for night shift from his rented accommodation on Thursday evening.
Since then his whereabouts were not known to his family and colleagues in Reasi. Earlier family members of the deceased held a protest in Banihal against his mysterious disappearance. Banihal police and civil administration assured every possible help for tracing the missing man with the help of their counterparts in Reasi.