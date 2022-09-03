Missing Poonch man handed over by Pak Army

Rajouri: A man from Poonchs' Degwar Terwan village who was missing from last four days was on Saturday returned by Pakistani army from Chakan Da Bagh LoC point.

Officials identified the man as Mohd Rashid (31) @ Muppy son of Sattar Din resident of village Degwar Terwan in Poonch.

Officials added that the man was missing from his house since 30 August and missing report in this regard was also lodged while Pakistani authorities including Pakistan army contacted Indian side on Friday evening informing about return of man from their side.