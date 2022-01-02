Missing Sopore fruit grower traced: Police

Baramulla: A fruit grower who was missing for last over three months was traced by police in Pulwama district today, police said.
Ghullam Nabi Naikoo, a fruit grower from Sopore area of Baramulla district, as per family complaint filed at police station Sopore left for Shopian district for a business trip on September 22.
However, despite passing of several months, he did not return.
A police official said that on Sunday, Pulwama police traced Naikoo in front of police station Pulwama and informed the Sopore police. Later he was handed over to Sopore police for further investigation.
“We are investigating the matter,” said a police spokesperson. “The investigation will include, his absence for three long months without informing family,” he said.