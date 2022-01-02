Missing Sopore fruit grower traced: Police

Baramulla: A fruit grower who was missing for last over three months was traced by police in Pulwama district today, police said.

Ghullam Nabi Naikoo, a fruit grower from Sopore area of Baramulla district, as per family complaint filed at police station Sopore left for Shopian district for a business trip on September 22.

However, despite passing of several months, he did not return.