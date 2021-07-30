Missing woman’s body found in Baramulla orchard

Baramulla: The body of an elderly woman who had gone missing on Thursday was retrieved in an orchard at Gutiyar area of Baramulla town on Friday morning.

A local resident identified the woman as Fareeda, 45, wife of Gulzar Ahmad, who had been missing since Thursday after she went to the orchard during morning hours to collect grass for her pets at home.

“Most of the womenfolk of the area go to orchards from morning to afternoon hours to collect grass for pets. It is a routine for them. But yesterday she did not return home which left the family and relatives perturbed,” said a local.

Following this, the locals went to the orchard to search for the woman but returned disappointed after they failed to locate the body.

Soon after this, the family of the deceased and the other locals approached Police Station Baramulla to register a missing report after which a search was launched by Police and locals to locate the missing woman.

“Our boys were searching till late midnight but we could not find the body during the night hours. The searches were started again and we spotted the body lying in the orchard,” a senior Police official said.