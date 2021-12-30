Missing youth found dead in Anantnag

Anantnag: A youth was found dead under mysterious circumstances at Nowgam -Verinag area of south Kashmirs Anantnag district on Thursday.
He was identified him as Aijaz Ahmad Wagay, 28 of Nowgam Verinag.
Wagay, was missing from home since Wednesday evening.
An official said the body was spotted by some locals who accordingly informed police.
"Police party rushed to the spot and took body into their custody, "he said. An official said the autopsy of the body was conducted at GMC Anantnag. Initial reports suggest that youth probably died due to extreme cold conditions.