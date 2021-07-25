Mission Youth invites applications for LG’s Super-75 Scholarship

Srinagar: Mission Youth, Jammu and Kashmir has invited applications for award of Lieutenant Governor’s Scholarship for meritorious girl students.

The scholarship of Rs 1 Lakh shall be provided for post-graduate courses in universities and colleges.

CEO Mission Youth and Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, informed that in line with the announcement made by the Lt Governor for a scholarship to support underprivileged girl students to pursue higher studies the Mission Youth society after obtaining approval from Finance Department has issued detailed guidelines for LG’s Super-75 Scholarship and invited applications from meritorious girl students.

Dr Shahid further informed that a scholarship of Rs One Lakh each will be awarded to 75 meritorious girl students for pursuing post-graduation and advanced studies courses in Government recognized and affiliated colleges and universities. The screening of candidates will be done based on the online applications received till the notified cut-off date.