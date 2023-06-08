MMU, MPLB hold joint meeting

Srinagar: A joint meeting of the Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulama (MMU) Jammu and Kashmir and the Muslim Personal Law Board (MPLB) Jammu and Kashmir was held today under the chairmanship Grand Mufti Nasirul Islam at his Soura office, a press release said.
The participants in the meeting discussed in detail various problems and issues faced by Kashmiri society and presented their suggestions for addressing them.
They expressed concern over the NIA summons to the president of Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulama Moulana Rehmatullah Qasmi, and said such actions are deeply disturbing, sad and unacceptable, the press release added.
The meeting observed that the there is a deliberate attempt by the WAQF board to centralise all religious institutions , learning centres , Masjids and shrines of J&K under its aegis.
MMU has received complaints from local masjid committees , shrines and religious learning centres that the WAQF is coercing take-over of these independent institutions in the locality, who understand the needs of their area and have for decades been rendering services that add value to the community living there.
MMU urges the WAQF board to desist from pursing this agenda and instead provide assistance and support to local centres and Masjid committees to let them flourish independently.