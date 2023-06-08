MMU, MPLB hold joint meeting

Srinagar: A joint meeting of the Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulama (MMU) Jammu and Kashmir and the Muslim Personal Law Board (MPLB) Jammu and Kashmir was held today under the chairmanship Grand Mufti Nasirul Islam at his Soura office, a press release said.

The participants in the meeting discussed in detail various problems and issues faced by Kashmiri society and presented their suggestions for addressing them.

They expressed concern over the NIA summons to the president of Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulama Moulana Rehmatullah Qasmi, and said such actions are deeply disturbing, sad and unacceptable, the press release added.