Mobile Library inculcating book reading habits in Ramban

Ramban: Mobile Library initiative has been started in Ramban district by TA Battalion and Humdard NGO to make books available to the children of rural and inaccessible areas.
According to a statement issued here, iInitially the Army procured about 300 books of varied interest like Comics, Sci Fi, Biographies and Novels which can attract children of all age groups. Thereafter local residents, CISF and the District Admin have also donated some books.
This Mobile library is taken to such distant areas by the volunteers of Humdard NGO with the help of the Army so that the children can get a chance to read the books and expand their outlook.
“The initiative had been building up good traction during the trial phase over last 15 days.
It was formally inaugurated by PD Nitya, SSP Ramban on 09 July 2021 at Kamal Academy Chanderkote. A career guidance session was also conducted by her besides officers of CISF and the Army. The unique initiative is likely to be of immense use in personality development of children of RambanDist in the coming days,” it said.