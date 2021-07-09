Mobile Library inculcating book reading habits in Ramban

Ramban: Mobile Library initiative has been started in Ramban district by TA Battalion and Humdard NGO to make books available to the children of rural and inaccessible areas.

According to a statement issued here, iInitially the Army procured about 300 books of varied interest like Comics, Sci Fi, Biographies and Novels which can attract children of all age groups. Thereafter local residents, CISF and the District Admin have also donated some books.

This Mobile library is taken to such distant areas by the volunteers of Humdard NGO with the help of the Army so that the children can get a chance to read the books and expand their outlook.