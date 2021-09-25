MoE, MH&FW join hands to focus on health, wellbeing of school-going children

The graph of teen suicides in J&K has seen a rise over the years for which appropriate initiatives need to be taken for emotional wellbeing and health of the students.

For this, teachers have a significant role and impact on the lives of students who can play a vital role in counseling the students.

The training and resource material compiled by the NCERT in health and wellness of the school-going children is based on the school health and wellness initiatives, which harmonise diverse programmes including adolescence education programme, life skills, value education and other projects.

“The school health component will provide an excellent and much-needed opportunity to leverage the existing life skills and harmonise with the existing initiatives of weekly iron and folic acid supplementation besides other hygiene management and access to counselors,” an official document reads.

The training programmes for teachers have been started jointly by the health and school education department to train the teachers to execute the programme at the school level.

A five-day training programme has been started in Baramulla district wherein around 2500 teachers from 18 education zones of the district would be training.