MONKEY MENACE | Bandipora village loses crop to sneaky thieves

Bandipora: The dawn is not peaceful in the Bandipora village, which lies near the forest edge.

The chirping of birds is drowned out by loud hoots that mimic monkeys.

Ahatmullah village used to have a thriving horticulture and agriculture industry, with locals claiming it once supplied almost 70 percent of the vegetable demand in Bandipora town and its surrounding areas.

But now, the situation is bleak.

Hundreds of acres of apple orchards and vegetable farms are “witnessing ruin”.

“Nobody likes vegetable farming anymore. Even kitchen gardens are deserted,” says Mudasir Ahmad Wani, a native villager and advocate.

The reason for the “economic ruin” is monkeys, who roam the village in large numbers all day.

The situation gets worse as the harvesting season approaches, and orchardists do everything they can to prevent apples from being eaten or stolen by the monkeys.