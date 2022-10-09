Monkeys damaging apple crop at Anantnag village

Anantnag: Armed with sticks, the farmers in apple-rich Hutmarah village, some 10 kms from Anantnag town show up in their apple orchards soon after the daybreak to scare away the monkeys. aComprising around 800 households, apple cultivation is the main source of livelihood for the people here.

More or less every household owns some farm land in the area.

The monkeys began damaging the crop since 2016 and initially the farmers took the problem lightly.

However, in 2018, their number significantly ballooned, spurring the farmers to informing the officials of wildlife department to keep the menace at bay.