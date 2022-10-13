MoS distributes financial assistance

Ganderbal: Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industries Anupriya Singh Patel on Thursday handed over financial assistance of Rs 67.94 lakh to beneficiaries under Lower Education Assistance Scheme of Labour Department in Ganderbal district.

She also distributed Old Age Pension Books, Sports Kits and Land Passbooks among the beneficiaries.

The minister visited Mammer in Ganderbal where she inaugurated and also laid foundation stone of several road projects. The Minister was on two-day visit to District Ganderbal under the Public Outreach Programme of Central Government.